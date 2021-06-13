Space flights A spot on billionaire Jeff Bezos ’ten-minute space flight went on sale for $ 28 million

The New Shepard space capsule is scheduled to travel to the space frontier on July 20th.

At auction been a place billionaire Jeff Bezosin The first manned spaceflight of the space technology company Blue Origin went on sale on Saturday for $ 28 million, or about 23 million euros.

The name of the winner of the auction was not made public, but is scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks. Twenty bidders participated in the auction.

The company’s New Shepard space capsule is scheduled to make a ten-minute trip to the space frontier on July 20th. Four minutes of the journey are spent above the so-called Karman boundary separating the Earth’s atmosphere and space. The border is about an hundred kilometers high.

Jeff Bezos has previously said that he and his brother Mark Bezos participating in the flight. A fourth passenger is also coming to the capsule, but his identity has not been revealed to the public.

There is no pilot on the way. The New Shepard Capsule is set to depart from the desert in northern Texas. After launch, the capsule detaches from its launch vehicle and hovers for four minutes at the edge of space. Passengers are said to experience a weightless state during that time. Back on the ground, the capsule descends using three parachutes.

According to Blue Origin, the capsule has undergone more than a dozen successful, unmanned test flights.

With the exception of the 6% commission, the proceeds from the space flight auction will go to the Blue Origin Club for the Future, which encourages young people to enter the technical fields.

In the culminating, live-streamed section of the auction, which opened in May, the price of the trip soared. As recently as Thursday, the highest bid was $ 4.8 million, but on Saturday, bids were advanced by $ 1 million.