Soyuzmultfilm has begun negotiations with the American company Netflix on the prospects for cooperation. This is reported on Thursday TASS with reference to the chairman of the board of the studio Juliana Slashcheva.

According to her, we are talking about both the sale of already created projects and the joint production of feature films. Slashcheva stressed that the domestic film studio intends to enter international markets and has already concluded several deals with foreign partners. In addition, from 2023, the studio intends to release two full-length films annually. This issue is also being discussed with various international companies.

Earlier it became known that Soyuzmultfilm will make a full-length 3D movie about Cheburashka. Work on the project is scheduled for 2021, the release of the tape is scheduled for 2022.