According to the latest special report from the GEA of the Rosario Stock Exchange, “there is only left to harvest isolated lots in soybeans in the south of the Pampean region.”

In this way, «this oilseed campaign was harshly scarred by an uncompromising lack of water at the beginning and end of the cycle. The national yield would end up almost 3 quintals below the average of the last 5 years (30.5 qq / ha) », they affirm.

«The impact on the non-harvested area has been eloquent with 700 thousand ha damaged. In general, they were second-rate soybean batches. The total soybean area in this cycle has been 16.9 M ha, obtaining 45 Mt on a national scale “, they conclude.