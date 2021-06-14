The new round of tests of the approximately 70,000 candidates who had applied for the selection aimed at hiring 2800 fixed-term technicians in the Southern Regions and for which the evaluation of qualifications had already been carried out, starts on June 22nd. The expansion of the audience was necessary due to the reduced participation in the tests of the 8,582 candidates admitted to the first round of tests, which risked not allowing the full achievement of the 2,800 positions to be filled.





The written tests referred to in the provision amending the call published in GU n.46 of 11 June 2021 will take place on 22, 23, 24, 25, 28 and 29 June 2021 at the following locations: Lazio: Nuova Fiera di Roma, Via Portuense, 1645, East entrance, Pad. 1 in via AGEiffel), Rome; Campania: Mostra d’Oltremare, entrance viale John Fitzgerald Kennedy, 54, Naples; Calabria: Mediterranean Foundation Terina Onlus, former Sir Area, Department 15, Lamezia Terme (Cz); Puglia: Fiera del Levante – Lungomare Starita n. 4, Bari; Sardinia: Cagliari Fair, Viale Armando Diaz, entrance hall 1, Piazza Marco Polo, Cagliari; Sicily: Fiera del Sud Shopping Center, Viale Epipoli, 250, Syracuse – Le Ciminiere, Viale Africa 12, Catania.

On 28 and 29 June 2021, for organizational reasons, residents in Lazio, in the other regions of the Center-North and abroad will be summoned to the headquarters identified in the Emilia Romagna region: Bologna Fiere – Viale della Fiera, 20 – Bologna. Each candidate is convened according to the province of residence. It should be noted that the residents in Basilicata are summoned together with the residents in Puglia at the headquarters identified in the Puglia Region.