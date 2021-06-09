No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

South America A fierce fist fight broke out in the Bolivian parliament: “They all caught me”

by admin_gke11ifx
June 9, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
18
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The fight was based on the violence of 2019, in which more than 30 people died.

Bolivian in parliament in the city of La Paz, a fierce battle broke out on Tuesday. Opposition were the opposition politician Henry Romero as well as a representative of the country’s leading socialist MAS party Antonio Colque. Other members of parliament also attended the melee.

“They all grabbed me, tore my back,” Colque explained to reporters after the events.

A video of the events can be viewed in the context of this article.

Before the fight in parliament dealt with the events of 2019, in which more than 30 people died in violence after the presidential election, which was accused of fraud. Socialist President Evo Morales had to resign due to the incident.

Morales returned from exile last November and took the lead in the MAS party he founded, which holds power in the country.

Also read: Evo Morales, who returned from exile, also returned to the leadership of the Bolivian ruling party

.

RelatedPosts

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Snake found on Magalluf beach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.