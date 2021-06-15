Anker is a Chinese company founded by a former Google software engineer, operates in many fields of electronics, but the Soundcore division, dedicated to headphones and earphones, has built a certain reputation over time, and the Soundcore Life A1 are among the most interesting products.

We are talking about a product that is positioned in the mid-range of the sector, the Bluetooth 5.0 Soundcore Life A1 earphones, however, have a rather low cost compared to the manufacture and the features available.

The product comes in a packaging that is not at all sophisticated, which at first glance may not make much impression for aesthetes, but its interior instead amazes and not a little. The basic equipment in fact, apart from the headphones, the truly refined box and space-saving and a USB-C cable, includes 4 pairs of rubber pads and 2 fins for the ear cups, all of different sizes, to make the earphones as customizable and less annoying as possible, as well as to make the sound insulation truly perfect.

Far from being taken for granted, given that many even more noble companies, and in much more expensive devices, they do not provide this small but welcome attention to the user.

Soundcore Life A1 by Anker the technical side

The manufacturer guarantees 9 hours of uninterrupted listening and 3 recharges carried out by the case, which is in effect a dedicated power bank, it also has a fast charging mode that would allow on the card to have 1.5 hours of extra listening by placing them in the case. for only 10 min. Is all this true? Let’s go check it out.

First I tested the Life A1 continuously at full charge with 75% volumeThe more you risk really breaking your eardrum, the power of these earphones is nothing short of unheard of, and features 3 preset EQ types, but we’ll come back to that later.

Meanwhile, we establish that 9 hours are too implausible an estimate, 6 hours and 15 minutes is the real capacity and at 5 hours they will begin to signal low charge with a voice alarm.

Nothing to be ashamed of, indeed! 6 hours and 15 minutes they are almost double the number of Air pods for example, and the full recharge with a standard charger is exactly 2 hours, while with a fast charger it will take approximately 1 hour. If, on the other hand, you were looking for a small 10 min fast charging case, you would get about 45 min of listening. There is also the possibility of wireless charging, exactly identical to the standard charger version, perhaps slightly slower by about 10-15 min.

I repeat nothing to be ashamed of, especially because the audio performance is nothing short of phenomenal, the almost total acoustic isolation contributes enormously to the combo with the 3 equalization modes:

Signature: basically a neutral base with a splendid crystal clear sound, even if slightly pushed on the bass base.

Podcast: the vocal frequencies are spotless, you almost feel like you have a voice in your head, I know it sounds exaggerated, but trust me it’s almost scary at times.

Bass Booster: here the Life A1 really stand out from the crowd, the yield is absurd, practically without leaks, never saturated, making every little detail distinguishable, small and almost insignificant sore point, better to go down to about 70% of volume, not for fault of the distortion, but due to the preservation of the eardrum. They are really too loud in volume.

The 3 equalizer modes, like the other commands, can be selected by pressing a button, not touch, and I don’t think it’s a foolish choice, often when you find yourself adjusting the headphones it can happen to inadvertently touch the sensor and activate a command , with the SoundcoreLife A1 it can’t happen. I would say rather brilliant intuition even if analogue and above all, missing the command “previous song”.

The Life A1 are obviously compatible with all Android, iOS and Windows devices, but just like many other TWS earphones, they cannot be used as microphones on Windows 10, but only as normal headphones. Too bad because unlike many TWS the microphone on call has a really beautiful sound with an excellent noise filter, also among the best devices that cost more than double.

Now let’s talk about the range, which is very important, even if underestimated since we consider the use only with the smartphone at a maximum of 1 meter from us. Life A1s hold 7 meters with two walls in the middle, and about 10 meters in open space, great if you work in an unsafe environment for technological devices, but you can’t help but listen to your favorite music. But I warn you not to use them while driving, they are so insulating that you would risk not hearing any warnings.

Anker also waterproofed the Soundcore Life A1. I’m not talking about a simple resistance to damp or a slight shielding, no they are really waterproof, and I personally tested them by wetting them with 5ml of water, much more than a normal sweat while running.

Apart from a few small ones impasse, priced at € 59.99 it is truly an unmissable deal, even in comparison with more expensive devices. Surely the Life A1 are a great choice far beyond the entry level, not only for performance but also for excellent workmanship.

Life A1 Soundcore A1 earphones are affordable on Amazon.