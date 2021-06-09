Sote | Workers ‘and employers’ unions approved the drafting of a new SOTE agreement

With the agreement, SOTE professionals will move from the current municipal service and collective bargaining agreement to the SOTE agreement at the beginning of September.

Employees ‘and employers’ organizations have agreed to a new collective agreement.

With the agreement on social and health personnel in the municipalities and associations of municipalities, SOTE professionals will move from the current municipal service and collective agreement to the SOTE agreement at the beginning of September.

The Sote agreement began when the main employers’ organizations Juko, Sote, the Public Sector Union (Jau) and KT Municipal Employers agreed in the spring 2020 labor market round in the municipal sector to negotiate their own collective bargaining agreement for Sote professionals.

The trade union Jyty, which is part of the public sector union, says that the transition to a SOTE agreement will not affect wages, annual leave, working hours or other key terms and conditions of employment, at least in the initial phase.

The entry into force of the agreement is also not linked to the progress of SOTE reform.