Sote | Sote reform is progressing in Parliament – the committee has completed its report

The content of the committee’s report will be made public on Tuesday, when the committee will hold a press conference at noon.

Government the proposal for social and health reform is progressing in parliament. Chairman of the Committee on Social Affairs and Health Markus Lohi (center) says On Twitterthat the committee has completed its work on the SOTE reform.

According to Lohen, the content of the committee’s report will be made public on Tuesday, when the committee will hold a press conference at noon. According to him, the documents related to the report will be completed in the morning.