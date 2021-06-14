No Result
Sote services Husin’s authentication services disrupted, prevents registration for coronary vaccinations and tests

by admin_gke11ifx
June 14, 2021
in World
Hus will notify you when the fault has been rectified.

Helsinki and there is a disruption in the authentication services of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) that prevents enrollment in services that require authentication, Hus said Monday morning.

Due to the disruption, it is not possible to log in to an appointment for a coronation vaccination or coronation test, for example, or to the koronatietoni.fi website.

The problem is solved and Hus informs when the fault has been rectified.

.

