Sote reform | The committee approved the SOTE reform: there is no upper limit on outsourcing

There were two objections to the committee’s report. Parliament is due to vote on the reform next week.

Parliamentary the Committee on Social Affairs and Health has completed its work on the SOTE reform. This means that the reform, which has been prepared for years, is finally close to being implemented.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the committee said it was in favor of establishing 21 welfare areas and five cooperation areas. The Sote Committee supports a solution that does not set certain quantitative or percentage shares of own service production.

“We took a clear line of interpretation that there is no single percentage limit on how many services can be outsourced,” Salmon said at the news conference.

The report contains two objections from the Coalition Party and the Basic Finns.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs demanded that the conditions for canceling outsourcing be clarified and that the threshold be raised.

According to Salmon, only the outsourcing of Länsi-Pohja Hospital would now be canceled.

“I see that in the legislation, with our clarifications, the threshold has become very high. I myself know of only one case to which this applies, and that is the annulment of the West-North Joint Venture Agreement,” Lohi replied.

Outsourcing of services is restricted only in cases specifically mentioned by law. According to the committee, counseling services can also be outsourced if desired.

At the press conference it appeared that committee members from government and opposition parties were on very different lines. The opposition has strongly opposed the government’s proposal.

Vice-Chairman of the Committee Mia Laiho (Kok) said the reform is going through with major casting defects.

“During the consideration of the report, the Coalition Party submitted several proposals for amendments to the article, which it did not receive support from the governing parties.”

Laiho mentioned, for example, the erosion of funding, municipal self-government and local democracy as significant problems.

Basic Finns Arja Juvonen for its part, said that “any reform is not an improvement.”

Downtown In addition to salmon, representatives of other government parties defended the reform at the event.

“I’m not going to read through any propagandist statement, but this is a genuine commentary,” said the speaker after Laiho. Who is Linden (sd).

The situation at the heart of the publicly owned special hospitals Heart Hospital and Artificial Joint Hospital Coxa sparked discussion at the event.

According to Salmon, companies are required by law to make changes to their operations, but their operations can continue to be of high quality.

According to the opposition party’s Coalition Party Laiho, hospitals may have to reorganize employment contracts, for example, and the arrangements are “reflected in fluency and costs”. According to Lindén, such changes are not visible to customers.

Disagree the committee met on Monday. According to Laiho, the meeting lasted 11 hours, and according to Lohen, it contained dozens of votes.

“It was a pretty tedious and heavy meeting yesterday,” Salmon said.

Salmon was asked if anything exceptional happened in committee. He said he had tried to follow the order of the committee guide strictly.

Laiho said the meetings were held in parallel with other meetings and that the 11-hour meeting could have been held in parts.

Six of the committee’s 17 members come from basic Finns or the Coalition Party.

In the Sote reform the organization of social and health services is transferred from municipalities and associations of municipalities to so-called welfare areas. From the beginning of 2023, 21 welfare areas and the City of Helsinki would be responsible for social and health services and rescue operations.

The aim has been for Parliament to have time to consider the bill before the summer holidays. In this way, the first provincial elections could be held in January, as there must be six months to prepare between the entry into force of the law and the elections.

