Lakbira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi)

Waste sorting and recycling in the country is the responsibility of every individual in society, and after the task was limited to official authorities, it is now subject to precise standards supervised by specialized bodies and institutions, especially since the waste poses a threat to the environment and its repercussions are reflected on the social and health life of individuals. Several actors are promoting awareness of sorting from home, and providing containers in residential areas to facilitate the process of collecting and sorting them, which contributes to sustainability and preserving the civilized face of cities.

Believing that the task of preserving the environment is a shared responsibility that begins at home, the Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management “Tadweer” is working on launching several initiatives aimed at instilling a culture of waste sorting at the source, where family members are introduced to how to properly deal with food leftovers, and not mix them Recyclable waste to conserve natural resources.

The center encourages the practice of sustainable behavior from home, and raises levels of awareness among family members of the negative effects of the indiscriminate dumping of waste.

Field visits

As part of its continuous efforts to involve all segments of society in maintaining a healthy, safe and sustainable environment, the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center “Tadweer” organizes field visits to homes in order to raise awareness of the need to avoid random littering.

It also organizes many competitions and workshops in schools and within the events held in the emirate, with the aim of educating students and the public on ways to benefit from them to ensure the proper and sustainable use of natural resources.

Waste sorting.. Positive behavior

Added Value

Maryam Al-Nuaimi (head of a family) believes that the culture of waste sorting begins at home and gradually strengthens it in the hearts of children, pointing out that she, in cooperation with the school, made this behavior an added value in her home, moving to the streets, markets and public places, where modern and smart containers of cheerful colors are available.

She stated that the process of sorting waste in her home began among her small family consisting of a father, mother and two children, and within the framework of an environmental artwork, the idea emerged from a competition in the school that replaces 1,000 water bottle caps that were requested to be collected from the children and replace them with a wheelchair to be donated to a charitable organization as a kind of moral support .

She added: Then my sons started asking about the secret of the different colors of the containers, so I explained to them that the black container is for non-recyclable waste such as food waste, while the green container includes recyclable waste such as glass, papers, plastic bags and other solid materials.

Volunteer activities

In turn, Fatima Mohammed Al Hammadi stated that the step that precedes recycling is very important, due to the great role it plays in protecting the environment, avoiding pollution and preserving resources, pointing out the need to reduce the consumption of materials so that their waste does not harm society.

She pointed out that the culture of waste sorting exists in her home, where a container is allocated for each type of waste, including recyclable and non-recyclable. As for the papers, they are cooperating with specialized bodies to benefit from them, such as the Friends of the Environment Association.

She added: I taught my sons that sorting waste relieves workers, helps employees and benefits society. With this behavior instilled at home, I started using leftover vegetables and fruits as organic fertilizer, and recycling solid waste into works of art.

What’s more, her family used to participate in volunteer activities, and participate in cleaning beaches, shores and other places.

Responsibility and attributes

Abdullah Essam Al-Hamad, Board Member of the Friends of the Environment Association, stated that household waste is one of the most important types of waste that result from our daily behaviors, stressing the need to be responsible for preserving the environment and the sustainability of resources.

He stated that educating young people from a young age is the responsibility of parents, society, school and public benefit associations, as consumables are considered evidence of the prosperity of society, pointing out that developed societies are measured by the amount of recycling they have.

He said: If we take, for example, a lot of tools in our homes, we will notice that we can preserve our environment from environmental pollution or the unjustified accumulation of materials that can be used in many forms.

He added: We are the sons of the first environmentalist and founder of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and in order to instill the values ​​of recycling in our children, we must teach them to make use of what they use more than once, provided that it is made of safe materials and free of toxins.

reduce burial

Speaking about the role of “friends of the environment” in spreading awareness through related events and activities, Al Hamad explained that the association is keen to establish a culture of recycling household waste, through introductory workshops and interactive activities in which children participate.

Among the initiatives is the recycling of old clothes, which was activated at the local level, as it received a remarkable interaction and many community participations, including the programs presented on the association’s application and available on mobile devices.

He stated that the ultimate goal of recycling projects is the continuity of providing messages on the path of green sustainability and activating the preservation of the environment, because it reduces the amount of waste, which in turn reduces the percentage of landfill or burning.

Fatima Al Hammadi’s family recycles waste and turns it into works of art (Photo: Ihsan Naji)

“my clothes”

The Friends of the Environment Association presents the “My Clothes” program, which supports community awareness of the importance of recycling used clothes, in addition to its adoption of many activities with the participation of individuals, families and schools, with the aim of spreading the spirit of sustainability, developing the skills of the new generation and urging parents to enhance responsibility among their children.

manners

Maryam Al Nuaimi is keen to attend lectures on environment and sustainability with her children, which helped them in the culture of sorting from home, and reflected positively on their behavior at school, road trips, during shopping and in public parks. She considers that the culture of waste sorting, which was strengthened among her children, emerged through their participation in artistic works in the school, and they became distinguished students in this aspect.

mines

“Tadweer” promotes the establishment of waste sorting as a stable culture by placing waste mines in residential neighborhoods, providing the public with the possibility of sorting waste from the source. The mines are mini-sorting stations that deal with waste and recyclable materials on the basis of their prior classification, making it easier to separate them. Including: cooking oils, electronic waste, batteries, glass, metal and plastic containers, metals, rubber, wood, cloth, papers, dangerous household waste and expired medicines.

Contact for support

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center “Tadweer” is keen to educate family members on the proper handling of waste and place it in the designated containers, or contact the center to support the removal of green and large waste, with the aim of protecting the environment and maintaining public cleanliness and the civilized appearance of the Emirate.

Awareness flyers

“Tadweer” provides awareness brochures and introductory videos on its social networking sites, including educational messages about the negative effects of waste and how to properly deal with it.

papers and bags

Papers, cartons, and bags, for example, are a model for recycling by building models to teach children the importance of recycling and preserving environmental gains.