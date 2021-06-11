One of the main figures of Son Tentación says goodbye to the famous group. Angie Chavez He decided to separate from the orchestra after an 8-year career, as was released on June 10 through a statement.

The message was shared on the official social networks of the group led by Paula Arias. In the letter, the reasons why the singer decided to leave her companions were revealed.

“Today is a difficult day and with many mixed feelings for the Son Tentación family, since our beautiful, talented and one of our pioneers, Angie Chavez, has decided to take another step in her career and continue with her own projects,” he said. read in post.

The members of the sextet did not hesitate to highlight the commitment that the interpreter had during the time she worked with them and they predicted a successful future for her.

“We want to thank you for these eight years of dedication and 100% dedication to the orchestra on each stage, being one of the first members of the Son Tentación front since its inception. We want you to know that, although we are saddened by your departure, we know that great things await you, “they added.

Son Tentación announces the departure of Angie Chávez, one of the orchestra’s pioneers

Finally, they stressed their friendship and assured him that, if he so wishes later, he could return to the orchestra.

“She knows that she has the support of her family and that the doors will always be open for her. And as we always say, all change is for the better, we continue working to always give them the best ”, concluded the group

They are temptation, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.