The public prices of the university degrees will remain frozen for the next academic year, but, in addition, there will be reductions in fees such as that provided for the qualifying masters, the issuance of degrees for the best records and the second enrollments of the subjects in which the student does not have to repeat teaching. The Interuniversity Council gave the green light in its meeting yesterday to the regulation of university public prices in the Region of Murcia, which will be in the form of a decree, to give it legal consistency and make it permanent. The decree regulates the normative basis of public registration prices, forms of payment and special rates, such as those contemplated as an incentive to the best records.

The order includes as a novelty that the students who obtain the extraordinary prizes of degree, master and doctorate will not pay the degree issuance fee, which is around 200 euros. In addition, students who enroll in second or successive enrollments (much more expensive), if they pass a subject taught in the second semester in the January session (which implies that they will not receive teaching), they will be returned 70% of the money they paid.

The Interuniversity Council yesterday gave the go-ahead to the implementation of new degrees in the three universities of the Region for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Among the most in demand, the degree in Biomedical Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) stands out, which combines the application of engineering and 4.0 technologies to the health fields. The University of Murcia (UMU) will implement the university master’s degree in Speech Therapy Intervention in swallowing, specializing in the area of ​​speech therapy, which has an international character, as it is jointly developed with the Chilean University Bernardo O’Higgins. The Catholic University (UCAM) will teach the degree in Canon Law, a civil title for the training of legal operators in the field of the Church; the official university master’s degree in Family and Marriage Sciences; and the master’s degree in Foot Surgery.

The counselor announced the possibility of a new Interuniversity Council, before the end of the summer, to implant some more degree, pending still of the reports of the Aneca, between which could appear Medicine of the UCAM in Cartagena.