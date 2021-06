Mogadishu (agencies)

Units of the Somali army thwarted terrorist plots, which the terrorist Al-Shabab militia would have carried out in the Lower Shabelle region.

Yesterday, the Somali National News Agency reported that army units carried out large-scale combing operations in the villages separating Bariri and Utigli, during which they repelled a terrorist attack by Al-Shabab militia against innocent civilians in populated areas.