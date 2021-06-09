On June 10, 2021 we will have the solar eclipse in Gemini, which will be perfected at 07:41 AM in Argentina. These are some points you have to know about the eclipse on an astronomical and astrological level.

1. This eclipse will be visible from North America, Europe and Asia. The area where it occurs is very important, since it is said that this is where the stronger changes over the next few months.

2. The eclipse will take place in the 19th degree of Gemini and next to the planet Mercury in retrograde. Therefore, the most affected signs will be Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo and Pisces (the latter will receive the square aspect).

3. It is said about the eclipses of the Sun that can decrease the vitality of the body, so it is recommended in previous hours and the same day to rest, hydrate and eat healthy food.

4. Since Gemini is a sign of air, the focus is on the mental and linking level. The communication, thoughts, words, how we speak and how we listen can go through a moment of transformation.

