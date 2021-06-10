If the moon is partially covered by the sun on Thursday, this natural spectacle can be observed particularly well in northern Germany.

Hanover / Hamburg – For the first time in six years, today, Thursday, June 10, 2021, a partial solar eclipse can be seen in Germany for about two hours. It can be observed particularly well from around 11:20 a.m. in the north of the country. “The further north, the better,” said a spokeswoman for the Hamburg Planetarium. There the sun is covered by around 17 percent, in Kiel by 19 percent, in Flensburg even by 20 percent – in Munich, on the other hand, only around 6 percent. According to the planetarium, the natural spectacle occurs when the moon – seen from the earth – moves in front of the sun.

Experts advise caution when observing the partial solar eclipse. Sky-viewers should protect their eyes and not look directly into the sun.