The Thursday June 10 From 2021 at 7:41 am in Buenos Aires we will have an annular solar eclipse in the 19 degree of Gemini that will be only visible from North America, Europe and Asia.

At an internal and planetary level, this energy of the new Moon enhanced by the eclipse will bring us a deep reset of information, ideas, and a great flow of empathy towards the life that surrounds us. Although beware! the opposition between Mars and Pluto These first days of June can bring us some aggressive, strong and critical events.

The eclipse, in addition, it will be done in a sustained squaring of the planet Neptune from Pisces to the Sun in Gemini (next to Mercury), with the well-known square of Saturn in Aquarius with Uranus in Taurus.

On an internal and planetary level, this energy of the new Moon enhanced by the eclipse will bring us a deep reset of information, ideas, and a great flow of empathy towards the life that surrounds us. Photo illustration: Shutterstock.

Momentary disappearance of light

Like all New Moons, it brings us a new beginning and a reset, a renewal of internal programs. As if we “rebooted the system” of our body and our brain once more, with the energies multiplied by the eclipse, which aligns the orbits of the Sun and the Moon to produce an encounter between the conscious and unconscious of humanity.

The Sun is the light, what is proposed from the culture and is in sight. But it will be overshadowed by the Moonlight, which brings an intuitive, dissonant, alternative and yin (feminine) information.

That is why resting deeply, dreaming, processing what has been lived, helps to carry out this process. We have an energy of beginnings, and greater “assistance” to connect with the intuition (Jupiter in Pisces), with the hunch. New ideas can arise, we can question the patterns of reality in which we believed until now. That’s Gemini: the doubt, the open paths, the Socratic dialogue of the endless question.

Where is that going to drag us? child who plays and plays with the words until the speech loses seriousness? There, new senses appear.

Gemini: the universal joker

By observing the Gemini 19 degree (and perhaps its opposite, Sagittarius), if we find planets there, we must be vigilant. Those who have a birthday these days will have many decisions to make. Also those who have planets in the Cancer-Capricorn axis (degree 26) they should pay attention.

Immersion in Gemini puts in check our most rigid (perhaps dearest) and firm thoughts about reality, what we believe every day, the information we consume, the information we discard, the sources and certainties that shape our character. If we dare to doubt, to see through a crack, there we will have a discovery eureka, of eclipse, of sudden idea.

Write, decree, speak, communicate, express will be the exercises and rituals indicated for this date.



Solar eclipse of June 2021: how it will affect each sign. Photo illustration: Shutterstock.

Neither is it sky, nor is it blue

“Because that blue sky that we all see is neither sky nor blue”, reads the lyrics of the tango. This tension between Mars in Cancer and Pluto in Capricorn -Until June 12, when Mars passes Leo- it will add a lot of warlike intensity in the sky.

Careful! these days with blows, blows, cuts, especially fingers, hands, limbs. Beware of clumsiness, movements and words. We will have a great combat energy to debate, exchange, hurt, speak out, defend positions. Also for exercising, going for a walk and moving the body.

East sky of water and air proposes to integrate both hemispheres, the rational and the intuitive. Science must also be integrated, it must assimilate its human part in the face of the pain of the disease, and make room for those medicines that were left outside (or on the edge) of the academy and that were erased by the hegemonic paradigms.



This sky of water and air proposes to integrate both hemispheres, the rational and the intuitive. Photo illustration: Shutterstock.

How much more physical plasticity let’s have, senior neural plasticity, soul, spiritual, to reach other interior expansions, and integrate the opposite point of the eclipse: Sagittarius.

Are we trusting our gods in the middle of this pandemic? Why do the churches remain empty? What divinities assist us? In the middle of isolation we must create other fortresses, other spiritualities and other visions of the world, so as not to fall into despair.

2021 is the year in which we will try to stretch out to look at the different world, since the eclipses in the Gemini Sagittarius axis continue until the end of the year, and they will change our belief systems, or they will affirm that we are already changing.

By astrologer and journalist Clara Gualano. IG: @astroyrituals