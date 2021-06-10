Olaf Scholz and Markus Söder discuss at “maischberger. die week ”including the mask scandal surrounding Jens Spahn.

“Maischberger. die woche ”analyzes the election result from Saxony-Anhalt at the start of the program. Talk host Sandra Maischberger asks her commentators at the beginning of the question whether Olaf Scholz (SPD) has a real chance of becoming chancellor in view of a single-digit election result. The two journalists Melanie Amann and Dagmar Rosenfeld consider it “unrealistic”, the former sports show presenter Gerhard Delling says: “There are always scenarios.”

Thanks to Saxony-Anhalt: Good mood in the Union, no further tips from Söder towards Laschet

Melanie Amann outlines what such a thing could look like: “There is, for example, the scenario that Ms. Baerbock and the Greens really smear it again. (…) Then maybe Mr. Scholz can still get going. ”The group agreed that the clear winner of the election is the Saxon-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU). Delling thinks it is “refreshing that someone makes clear announcements and that this is done for him”, Rosenfeld states: “Laschet was not an obstacle.”

The Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder (CSU), who was subsequently connected to the video from Munich, agrees with this assessment: “It is true that Reiner Haseloff won this election. Just like Mr Delling said – with a very clear course. Almost half a year ago he took a very big risk by making clear in his government, in his regional association, even urging his state chairman to resign in order to clearly formulate a firewall against the AfD Saxony-Anhalt strengthens the position of the entire Union: “For the CDU, for Armin Laschet for all of us, this gives the tailwind.”

Jens Spahn in the crossfire of criticism – Söder believes “that these allegations are not true”

Talk host Maischberger would then like to know why Söder excludes a junior partnership with the Greens if they get the most votes in the federal election. His point of view: “I believe the moment when the Greens are clearly ahead of the Union, that would be a clear signal of a fundamental political change. And then the Union would have to renew itself, that goes without saying for me. ”So after the election, could the Union go into the opposition after 16 years? “It will be tighter than some believe,” says Söder, assessing the situation.

When Maischberger Söder asked about the great excitement of the respiratory protection masks sent by Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), but some of which had not been tested, it became particularly clear that the country’s politicians are currently in election campaign mode – Söder: “My impression is that these allegations are not like that agree. ”And further:“ Should the allegations not be true. So if the SPD asked for something and Hubertus Heil said something that may not be the truth, then the opposite question arises. Then it would have to be discussed whether Hubertus Heil can still remain in office. “

“Maischberger. die week “- these guests discussed with:

Olaf Scholz (SPD) – politician

(SPD) – politician Markus Söder (CSU) – politician

(CSU) – politician Prof. Hendrik Streeck – virologist

– virologist Gerhard Delling – Sports presenter

– Sports presenter Dagmar Rosenfeld – journalist

– journalist Melanie Amann – journalist

While the heads of the political opponents are challenged on the stage of federal politics, Melanie Amann is from the mirror, who published the story: “The accusation of our story still stands. We are sticking to this story. ”Correspondence documents what happened, in the end Spahn wanted to put the masks in the national emergency reserve and wait for the expiry date. For Amann, it is therefore a scandal that affects both government parties: “When the next pandemic rolls around, we have an alleged emergency reserve where masks lie that have not been adequately tested and that may be crap.”

Olaf Scholz believes in “maischberger. die woche “of his chancellor chance:” I believe that we can do it together “

Then the social democratic chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz (SPD) arrives in the studio and uses the 20 minutes of his presence to present the points and messages that he has apparently made for the show. Talk host Maischberger can hardly hide her frustration at the many unanswered questions towards the end of the interview. Scholz explains what the SPD has achieved during the last few years of government, from the meat industry to the basic pension and wages in the care of the elderly.

When it comes to the Wirecard scandal, the finance minister rejects any responsibility; rather, he took this as an opportunity to close loopholes in the law: “I did the right thing in the situation where this scandal arose. And yes, that is a very decisive achievement, because most of the others would probably have occupied themselves with saying: Let’s wait and see, we’ll see what happens. Right from the start I collected all the information with all my might and made sure that we can now pass this reform, which I am very proud of. “Scholz holds back with sharp criticism of Spahn:” Clarification is necessary and here that is where we are now. “

Vaccinations, hygiene concepts, testing measures: virologist Streeck has few concerns about fans in the stadium

The virologist Prof. Hendrik Streeck comments towards the end of “maischberger. die week ”on the current Corona situation. The fact that 14,000 fans will be allowed into the Munich stadium for the upcoming European Football Championship is no problem for him: “I argued last summer that we had to try out hygiene concepts, that we had to test what works and what doesn’t. We simply do not know whether such ideas as having 14,000 people in the stadium at a football game, whether it contributes to an infection or not. And the virus won’t be gone in autumn and next summer either, we have to learn what good concepts are and how they work. And that’s what the summer is for. ”His only wish:“ That something like this should be accompanied scientifically. ”

“Maischberger. die week “- the conclusion of the show

“Maischberger. die week “is on Wednesday evening under the sign of the federal election campaign. With Markus Söder (CSU) and Olaf Scholz (SPD), two heavyweights of the German political landscape are also guests – but both remain pale in their interviews. The virologist Prof. Hendrik Streeck also provides his assessment of the danger of the Delta variant, which is currently expanding in Europe, and assures: “The vaccines also work against the Delta variant.” The commentators are looking forward to the upcoming football match at the end of the program. EM – also with spectators: “It is right to dare to return to normal,” says Dagmar Rosenfeld.