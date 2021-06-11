The Ministry of Women, Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy decided to withdraw the decree of Early Attention before the “Impossibility” to process the “necessary amendments” in the 2021 Regional Budgets, as reported by Community sources in a press release.

«In addition to the material impossibility of processing the amendments to the Budgets necessary for their implementation, the contrary legal reports by the Regional Assembly ”, indicated the regional department.

Social Policy thus withdraws the current decree, which “intended turn Early Care into a free and universal service for citizens and that it equated all municipalities, also providing stability to the different entities and personnel involved.

A new “stage of dialogue” is now being opened with each of the parties involved with the aim of “reach the maximum possible consensus». Thus, next Monday a new procedure will begin with the meeting to which both the Committee of Representatives of People with Disabilities of the Region (Cermi), their families and the Early Care Platform are already summoned.

These entities will be proposed to develop a new text within a maximum period of six months, which will be the result of consensus and which will be framed in the formula that allows the new decree to be processed with greater agility and the least number of obstacles by all the agents involved.

“In this way, a new opportunity arises for understanding and agreement, always trying to optimize the use of economic resources and reducing the inconvenience that this withdrawal may cause to the more than 4,600 families that are pending in the Region of this Decree” , adds the Ministry.

In order to compensate families for the co-payment they would have to assume derived from this service in the last quarter of the year, which was when the Decree was scheduled to come into force, the Social Police has announced that it will reformulate various budget items «to alleviate this Spending to families in the Region ”.