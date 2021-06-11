No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Social media Media: Trump’s longtime advisor will take over as CEO of a company developing a social media platform

by admin_gke11ifx
June 11, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 2 mins read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Abroad|Social media

Jason Miller is one of Trump’s longest-standing contributors. Trump is also said to be considering a new social media platform.

The United States former president Donald Trumpin long-term advisor Jason Miller takes over as CEO of a startup developing a social media platform. Trump is also said to be considering the introduction of that some platform. This is reported in, for example, US newspapers Politico and Hill, which base their knowledge on closely known sources.

Politico sources stress, however, that no final decision has been made on the platform to be used by the former president in the future.

Trump was denied access to key social media services after his supporters attacked the U.S. House of Congress as an Epiphany.

Read more: Twitter permanently closed Donald Trump’s personal user account – Trump continued tweeting on the president’s official account, posts removed immediately

Miller is one of Trump’s longest-standing contributors.

Since the White House, he has served as Trump’s principal representative, but will not continue in this role. He is believed to remain part of Trump’s team, but not full-time.

.

RelatedPosts

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Draft law in parliament: Hungary's ruling party wants to ban “advertising” for homosexuality

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.