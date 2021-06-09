Sochi hotels began to massively reduce prices for the summer season due to the lack of tourist demand. About it “Interfax“Said the press secretary of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) Irina Tyurina.

According to Tyurina, the excitement in May with high prices at the popular Black Sea resort was associated solely with the closure of flights with Turkey. Then many tourists preferred to rest in Sochi. According to the expert, the situation has changed in the summer season.

“Sales at the previously announced high prices did not take place, there is a rollback to more adequate prices,” Tyurina noted.

In addition, against the backdrop of news about the possible resumption of flights to Turkey or Egypt, Sochi hotels are trying to sell as many places as possible in June – since when other destinations are opened, Russians can reorient themselves to foreign resorts.

It is reported that Russians prefer to travel to Sochi on tour packages – individual tours are losing their popularity. Also, there are still many offers on the market with arrivals in July-September.

Earlier in June, Russian airlines requested a record number of flights to Black Sea resorts. According to airport operators, airlines requested two to three times more flights to these destinations than in the “dock” 2019. Thus, in the summer months the number of flights from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport to Anapa, Gelendzhik, Sochi and Simferopol will grow by one and a half to two times.