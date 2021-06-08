The Minister of Education and Culture, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, has justified the ‘express’ vaccination of the Spanish soccer team after the positive of Sergio Busquets and before the proximity of the Eurocopa. In the program Today of the Cadena Ser, Uribes has assured Àngels Barceló that the vaccination of internationals is an exception.

“We are not vaccinating footballers, we are vaccinating the Spanish team. They raised the issue with me, I discussed it with the minister and it has been done in the times we have. It is an exception. We are vaccinating by age group. And when we make exceptions it has to be justified. It is being done in the times that touch. It is an exception because they represent us. We vaccinate the soccer team players because they represent us next week in a top-level competition. “

“We do the same thing we did last week with the athletes who go to the Tokyo Games“.

“I think the country understands that they have to go with the maximum guarantees. It has nothing to do with skipping anything. It is the exception to the general rule. The minister told me to put it in writing to take it to the Public Health commission that meets this afternoon. “

“The request is from Friday and is prior to the positive of Busquets which is on June 7. We did it with the intention of vaccinating this week and now they have to decide which vaccine to give. “

“Luis Rubiales – president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation – was very interested. We have acted with consistency and with the appropriate criteria.”