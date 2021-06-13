Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin spoke about the new restrictions due to the worsening epidemiological situation in Moscow. About this on Saturday, June 12, the mayor reported on his blog…

Since June 13, employers have been advised to transfer at least 30% of employees to remote control, as well as all employees over 65 and with chronic diseases. The exceptions were those who were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Non-working days with payroll are announced from 15 to 19 June. During this period, for organizations and individual entrepreneurs, a mode of operation is established, similar to the mode of operation on weekends.

According to the mayor of the capital, the “long weekend” in Moscow will last nine days – from 12 to 20 June. He noted that the decision affects enterprises and organizations of all forms of ownership, which usually do not work on weekends.

From 13 to 20 June, the work of zoos, food courts, and children’s playrooms will be suspended. Bars, cafes and nightclubs will not be able to hold entertainment events and receive visitors from 23:00 to 6:00 during this period. except for orders and takeaway delivery.

On April 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea of ​​the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, to make the May holidays continuous due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the days from 1 to 10 May were declared non-working.

Popova explained that the decision on days off could allow “to make the epidemiological forecast more stable,” with which the head of state agreed.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeWe areTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.