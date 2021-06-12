Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin declared non-working days from 15 to 19 June. This is stated on the official website the mayor.

He said that since the beginning of summer, the flow of tourists and the activity of townspeople has significantly increased, and the weather so far looks more like spring than summer. “And it looks like the seasonal epidemiological peak has shifted from May to June. Over the past week, the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection has deteriorated sharply. The number of newly diagnosed cases of covid has jumped to the peak values ​​of last year, ”the mayor of the capital said.

According to epidemiologists, now it is necessary, if not to stop, then at least to reduce the spread of the virus, Sobyanin emphasized. “In order to stop the growth of morbidity and save the lives of people, today I signed a decree providing for non-working days from June 15 to 19, 2021, with the preservation of wages for workers,” the message says. Thus, the “long weekend” in Moscow will last nine days – from 12 to 20 June, the mayor said.

The website notes that the decision applies to enterprises and organizations of all forms of ownership, which usually do not work on weekends (Sundays).

So, from June 13 to June 20, the work of children’s playrooms and food courts in shopping centers will be suspended. In catering establishments, nightclubs, karaoke, bowling alleys, discos and other entertainment establishments, it is prohibited to serve visitors at night – from 23:00 to 06:00, except for takeaway service. Also, in large parks and in natural areas, attractions, playgrounds and sports grounds, rental points, gazebos and other recreational facilities will be closed. “In fact, you can only walk in the parks,” the mayor explained, noting that all vaccination points will work on weekends.

Over the past day, 6701 cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in Moscow, which was the maximum value since the beginning of the year.