“We strongly recommend and ask the older generation of Muscovites to refrain from traveling, stay at home or in the country. Of course, all citizens must strictly comply with the sanitary and epidemiological requirements in transport, in public places and at enterprises, ”the mayor of the capital wrote.

According to him, doctors talk about the presence of a large number of seriously ill coronavirus patients. Middle-aged and young people are seriously ill, Sobyanin added.

“Therefore, we recommend switching to remote work for as many workers as possible who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 – at least 30% of the payroll of organizations. This is especially true for elderly people over 65 and citizens with chronic diseases who have not yet been vaccinated, ”continued the Moscow Mayor.

He recalled that everyone must comply with restrictions on transport, in public places and at enterprises.

From 13 to 20 June, Moscow will suspend the work of children’s rooms and food courts in shopping centers and other similar organizations. Also on Saturday, it became known that the mayor of the city signed a decree on non-working days from 15 to 19 June.

A day earlier, Sobyanin called on Muscovites to get vaccinated against coronavirus amid the complication of the epidemiological situation in the city. According to him, if the active spread of COVID-19 in the capital continues, then all city systems will work in tension.

