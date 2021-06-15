In Moscow, there is an explosive growth in the number of cases of COVID-19. This was announced by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin, reports Interfax…

According to him, the admission of seriously ill patients with coronavirus to hospitals increased by 70 percent.

“Today we are on the rise, and a very big one. It is more than, say, in April-May of that year, when we first encountered this, and has almost reached the December peak, which was at the end of last year, “Sobyanin said during a visit to the coronavirus hospital at City Clinical Hospital No. 15 named after Filatov on Veshnyakovskaya Street.

The mayor added that during the long weekend, residents of the capital should limit contact with others in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections.

According to the chief physician of the clinic, Valeriy Vechorko, over four months of work in “normal mode” doctors have received more than 22 thousand patients. He also noted that vaccination directly affects the speed of the fight against the pandemic.

Earlier, the Kremlin expressed dissatisfaction with the rate of vaccination in Russia. According to the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, getting vaccinated or not is a matter of conscientiousness.