TV presenter and blogger Ksenia Sobchak was caught in “envy” of pop singer Olga Buzova because of a parody of the theatrical performance of the artist at the Gorky Moscow Art Theater. Corresponding user comments appeared under Sobchak’s post on Instagram.

In the video, the TV presenter ironically calls the singer “the main hope of the Russian drama theater.” Sobchak played the role of Buzova, which the director allegedly criticizes. According to the plot of the parody, the singer is asked to play a “fire at the factory”, which Stalin must put out. Then Sobchak sang a song to the tune of Buzova’s composition “Little halves”. “There is one master in my universe. You will be so great and invincible. And under you the people will be one again. I open the world of wonderful Georgians! He put in a little, put in a few citizens, “Sobchak sang about Stalin.

Some fans did not appreciate Sobchak’s parody and caught the blogger in envy of her former colleague on the reality show Dom-2. “Such an envious woman”, “Envy in silence, Sobchak”, “And why is Olga worse than you? You also played in the theater, as far as I remember ”,“ Ksenia, this is already too much. Stop hyping on Buzovaya, ”the users wrote.

Earlier, the Russian actor Sergei Bezrukov appreciated the play of Buzova in the play. “It’s good that Konstantin Sergeevich [Станиславский] did not live up to that. Although his presence is always with us. And he, probably, looks with despair at what is happening on the theater stage now. And with what hope he looks at our “Factory”. As we mentioned it. He probably says: “Although these did not disappoint,” – said the actor.

The fact that Buzova will appear on the stage of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater became known on June 6. The singer said that in the production of “The Wonderful Georgian” she will “play and sing”. The artistic director of the theater, Eduard Boyakov, said that in the play the presenter will play “practically herself”. The site states that the production touches upon “an acute, provocative, dangerous topic – the youth of the leader.”