The life of a sniper is lonely, you have to be patient, meticulous and keep your head completely clear, so that nothing can cloud your view. In the video game industry there are few titles that represent this sensation with the maximum fidelity, but those who manage to do it, embroider it. Sagas like Sniper Elite or Sniper Ghost Warrior, for example, are the ones that have come closest to getting closer to reality (not in the same way, obviously).

Unlike the Sniper Elite series, which focuses more on third-person action during WWII, Sniper Ghost Warrior puts us in the role of different snipers who fight in current wars, and all in the first person. From the first installment to Contracts 2, the mechanics have been refined, adding new ones, learning from other titles, all to make an experience as realistic and fun as possible. Today we bring you the Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 review, which is already available to buy.

One man against an army

In all the installments of the franchise, you take on the role of a lone sniper, who has to be in charge of eliminating different key targets while the plot unfolds. And in Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 it’s no different: You take on the role of Raven, a sniper who has the mission to end a totalitarian regime that dominates the Kuamar region, located in the Middle East.

Raven will have to go Crossing targets off the list until reaching the head of the entire regime that devastates the province of Kuamar. But the main problem that we will find will be the dangers that separate us from our objectives: a army full of soldiers of various abilities, vehicles and gadgets that will make the journey through 6 missions much more difficult than it seems.

Murdering from afar, or moving into unbridled action

While we go through the different environments of Kuamar, we will meet enemies in bases, doing patrols, or guarding areas (we will have to be with all the senses alert so that the snipers do not see us) and we, as players, We will have several options to deal with the dangers, from eliminating them from a distance with our sniper rifle, such as taking a submachine gun and shooting with the enemies (We will have it much more difficult if we act like this, since Raven is not protected for frontal confrontations) until we pass by and go as stealthy as possible without being discovered to fulfill our mission.

To be able to overcome our enemies, We will have a fairly extensive variety of weapons with their modifications, gadgets and a skill tree where we can unlock improvements with skill points, which are obtained at the end of the contracts that they ask us during the mission. On the other hand, the weapons and gadgets will be unlocked with money that we get in the same way as the skill points, and we can get an automatic rifle to play as if it were any shooter, or buy a bow and get rid of the soldiers enemies in the purest Far Cry style.

A combination of “realism” and arcade

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 does not try to be a realistic simulator of being a sniper, although that does not prevent him from using a variety of mechanics that make the whole a game with a part of the gameplay that aims to get closer to the real experience. CI Games introduces us with a tutorial that shows us in a direct and effective way all the “realistic” systems that affect our shots: we will have to take into account the bullet drop, the distance at which we are from the target, the direction and wind speed and the type of rifle we use (we can choose between light, medium and heavy).

But The developer studio has not missed the opportunity to let us finish off the enemies with a variety of weapons that will make Raven’s infiltrations through the front door., somewhat memorable (and complicated, it must be said). Along with the weapons that we will have to choose from, they will accompany us crazy and useful gadgets like sniper turrets, C4 explosives, drones or bandages, so that Raven can heal more quickly. To be honest, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 achieves a very balanced mix between “realism” and the arcade, where in any situation we can choose which way to use.

But not everything can be beautiful …

And is that the game has quite a few bugs, highlighting among them the performance of the version we have analyzed, belonging to the Xbox One (played from Series X). Although the next generation update is already available, we could not enjoy it, and we must say that in the One version, the game has performance issues in multiple zones, with the occasional drop in frames that can get a bit dizzy.

And putting performance issues aside, playably has serious problems, both in control (very imprecise at times and gets stuck with many map obstacles). Speaking of the enemy AI is not very … Intelligent, and it does not work logically. If a single enemy detects you and you kill them instantly, the alarm continues to jump in the area, revealing your position to all enemies. In short, the way the Kuamar army reacts to your actions in the mission it’s not like, for example, in Metal Gear Solid V, where the AI ​​was a very big danger.

Raven’s adventure is very enjoyable, but with the occasional shadow

Raven’s journey through Kuamar, fighting the regime’s army is, above all, fun. You feel like a real sniper, hunting enemies from miles, playing with them, making them come out to create a clear shooting opportunity, like a puzzle. The narrative plot does not stand out for its brilliance, but it is entertaining. But the title has many flaws, both playable and performance (talking about the Xbox One version), and it doesn’t help that there is a meager variety of content, both gear and missions. But whoever wants to feel like a real sniper, Without a doubt this Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is an excellent option, since putting yourself in the shoes of the cold Raven is a very, very entertaining adventure.