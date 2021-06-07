Show off your best hitman skills in Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, which is already available at Xbox. The shooter created by CI Games It will provide us with an experience that combines combat in short distances and sniper shooting at extreme distances. We will enjoy a new level of difficulty with incredible graphics and an improved game engine that will make our games more fluid.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

In this shooter we will be accompanying Raven, a hired sniper whose mission is to defeat a criminal syndicate, bringing its members to justice to answer for their actions. To do this, we must complete various contracts in a law-free region of the Middle East, close to the borders of Lebanon and Syria.

The game will be the most challenging experience in the Sniper series, as it will include shooting with targets more than 1,000 meters away, a challenge that will challenge even the most veteran of the genre. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 It will demand a fairly high level of skills, concentration and precision, offering us in exchange a new arsenal based on real military equipment so that we can face our enemies and be victorious.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition includes a series of weapons that will make this experience even more interesting. Among them we will have the ZXR .45 ACP that has a silencer and larger bullets, making this option a powerful weapon. We will have at our disposal the Kings Arms sawed-off shotgun, which is the only shotgun that we will be allowed to carry in the one-handed weapons slot that is usually for pistols, making this proposal very tempting.

We will also have the Giovanni Mk12 automatic shotgun, which is the only shotgun that has a silencer, which will allow us to shoot our enemies with more stealth. And we can’t forget the Prescot SR-9 pistol, which has the best silencer in the game, an essential accessory that we cannot miss.

The edition Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition It also includes several aspects that we can use on all our weapons, such as the firearm and ice skin, the paint-splattered weapon skin, the circular geometry weapon skin, the evil camouflage weapon skin, and the gun with graffiti.

You can find Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 available in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 39.99 in its basic version and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition At a price of € 49.99.