A specialist from the Balearic Islands Wildlife Recovery Consortium, or COFIB was called to Magalluf beach on Tuesday after a horseshoe snake was spotted slithering across the sand.

Video of the snake was uploaded to social media websites and shared via WhatsApp groups by a lifeguard in the area.

Horseshoe snakes are common in Mallorca and their numbers have multiplied in recent years. They can grow to around 2 meters in length and are not poisonous, but they will attack if they feel threatened or are provoked.

Experts say the horseshoe snake may have been feasting on birds eggs on a nearby islet.