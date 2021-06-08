ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Thomas Schmid, the head of the Austrian state holding company ÖBAG, has to resign. For the confidante of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, there is probably a generous severance payment – despite the SMS affair.

Munich / Vienna – The shares of the Republic of Austria in the large listed companies are enormous. For example, the Alpine republic holds more than half of the shares in Österreichische Post AG through the so-called Österreichische Beteiligungs AG, or ÖBAG for short. In addition, there are more than 30 percent of the shares in the mineral oil group OMV and around a third of the shares in Casinos Austria AG.

As of December 31, 2019, the value of the company shares according to the ÖBAG website was around 22.9 billion euros. That’s a lot of money even for a country with around 8.9 million inhabitants. Accordingly, the topic of ÖBAG polarized in the past few weeks between Vienna and Innsbruck, between Salzburg and Graz. Not without consequences: On Tuesday (June 8th) the sole director of ÖBAG, Thomas Schmid, resigned.

Confidant of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP): Thomas Schmid is stepping down from ÖBAG

That happened: During the investigation into the so-called Ibiza affair around the then Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache (who resigned in May 2019), Schmid’s cell phone was also examined.

He is considered a close confidante of Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP). An SMS chat with the head of government from Vienna reinforced the suspicion of a post hack against the background of the restructuring of the ÖBAG. At the end of this, Schmid was promoted to sole director.

“You get everything you want anyway,” wrote Kurz, according to media reports, to Schmid in March 2019, with three kiss emojis. Kurz continued to call his good friend “Supervisory Board Collector”, who probably also took part in the chats, and Finance Minister Gernot Blümel (ÖVP) wrote: “Schmid AG finished”. When the minutes became public in March 2021, in the middle of a high phase of the coronavirus pandemic, the outcry among the political opposition was great.

Sebastian Kurz: Austria’s Chancellor continues to come under pressure after Schmid’s resignation

Last but not least, Schmid is said to have collected “around 500,000 euros a year” for his post, according to the ARD’s “Tagesschau”. Then, on June 8th, the ÖBAG supervisory board announced that the committee had reached an amicable agreement with Schmid. “After the ongoing discussion of the last few months, the supervisory board has reassessed the situation around the ÖBAG management board with legal advice,” it said in a message. According to the news portal, part of the mutual agreement should be oe24.at and the Kronen newspaper a severance payment of allegedly 200,000 to 250,000 euros.

Nevertheless, the pressure on Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is growing. SPÖ boss Jörg Leichtfried spoke of a “long overdue, necessary step. The Kurz system continues to crumble ”. And the general secretary of the right-wing conservative FPÖ, Michael Schnedlitz, even called for the resignation of Kurz, Blümel and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). (pm)