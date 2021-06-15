S.A few years ago, smartphones from China attracted visitors with their low prices and innovative technology. But they could be a risk. In the best case scenario, you ordered the device from a reputable online retailer. If the device broke, a repair service or replacement was a long way off. On the other hand, the cell phones from China were cheap compared to the brands known in Europe. Then at some point Huawei came along, made Chinese smartphones acceptable and established itself with its devices with service providers as well as in stationary retail. In the Android world, you had to choose between Samsung from Korea and Huawei from China if you wanted to be at the forefront of technology with your device.

Former American President Donald Trump continues to ensure with his ban that Huawei has to do without Google services, so that the company is continuously losing customers in Europe. In return, other brands from China are increasingly spreading across Europe: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo or Realme. Probably the best-known brand in Germany is Xiaomi, which is partly due to the fact that the Chinese invest a lot in advertising and have set up their European headquarters in Düsseldorf. Vivo is based in the same city in Germany, only entered the market in this country seven months ago and has already sold more smartphones in China than the competition. Both recently launched their new flagship in Germany.

Xiaomi is in direct competition with Samsung in terms of name, price and technical equipment. Android users who are interested in the Samsung Galaxy S 21 Ultra could also like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Both have huge screens, are full of high-quality technology, cost around 1200 euros and have a huge camera module on their backs. Vivo’s top model, the X 60 Pro, costs only 800 euros. From a technical point of view, it still plays in the upper class. With the finer design and compact dimensions, it is not really for technology nerds. Despite the lower price, the X 60 Pro should take photos that can keep up with the more expensive top models of the competition. For this purpose, Vivo has brought the German company Zeiss on board as a partner for the camera and founded an “Imaging Lab”. There, the German and Chinese engineers will continue to fine-tune the camera over the next few years.



Vivo has a partnership with Zeiss.

:



Image: Manufacturer





Compared to other top models that advertise their cameras and have a correspondingly large module on the back, the Vivo attachment is downright small. Only the blue and white Zeiss lettering is noticeable. At first it looks like a classic triple camera: main camera, wide angle and double zoom. The special thing about the camera can only be seen by looking at the technical data. As with the previous model, Vivo uses a gimbal that is supposed to tame restless hands when taking photos and thus ensure sharp images. The main camera’s larger aperture is new. It catches quite a lot of light at f / 1.5. The resolution of 48 megapixels is standard in this class. Likewise the 13 megapixels of the wide angle and the optical double zoom. The selfie camera is becoming more and more important in these times. So your Vivo donated 32 megapixels with a double digital zoom.