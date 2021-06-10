Finally, Sky: Children of the Light comes to Nintendo switch this June 29. This independent open world adventure video game was developed by the same team of Journey. Unlike that one, this one is based on community and its seasonal events. On July 6 your new event will begin: Le Petit Prince.

This event celebrates the arrival of Sky: Children of the Light to the platform and will allow you to fly to the side of the protagonist of Le Petit Prince. The trailer he shared in the Summer Game Fest, we can see your character next to The little Prince in beautiful environments that the team has loved.

Will I be able to play Le Petit Prince if I don’t have Sky?

Not, Le Petit Prince It is a seasonal event of Sky: Children of the Light that will begin on July 6 to celebrate the arrival of this video game to the Nintendo switch. This event like others that this video game has had will be limited.

Recently, Sky: Children of the Light has announced that it exceeded 20 million downloads. The success of this independent video game is impressive and reminds us of the quality it has That game company, so let’s hope the event Le Petit Prince bring new audiences to the company.

