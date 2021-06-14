The electric offensive signed by Skoda is only at the beginning. In the next few years, the Bohemian house promised to expand its range of battery-powered models with a coupe version of the Enyaq iV SUV and a new smaller model that will take the form of a crossover. Two new products with which the Volkswagen Group brand aims to accelerate its growth in the zero-emission car segment. The recent launch of the Enyaq iV SUV it is a concrete demonstration of this.

At the moment few details are known about these two new models, but it seems certain that great attention will be paid to spaciousness of the trunk. This was confirmed by Skoda’s head of design, Oliver Stefani, who spoke to Autocar has explained: “Spaciousness is very important to us. It’s functionality. People love it and it’s not something we want to give up. We are 100% convinced that even with a large trunk, we can make a beautiful and attractive car ”. The number one in the design division of the Bohemian car manufacturer reiterated that this issue linked to the spaciousness of the boot will remain a design priority also for the future electric cars of the company. Stefani himself added that the future electric Skodas will be characterized by a more “emotional” design.

We will see if this side of the design will already be seen on the coupé version of Enyaq iV: its debut is planned for next year, with Skoda having already started testing prototypes of this variant of the electric SUV. It will then touch a new battery-powered model, based on the MEB platform, and which will be close in size to the Volkswagen ID.3. And just like in the case of the ID.3, the new Skoda will also be offered only with the rear-wheel Drive, but with three different battery capacities and two different electric motor power levels.