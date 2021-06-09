Shortly after the start of the winter season, ski centers Argentina are only waiting for the arrival of snow to open their doors and for the pandemic to breathe.

The complexes already have everything ready, with the appropriate protocols, as soon as the snow allows it and the health situation allows it.

Initially many thought of him June long weekend (20/21) to start receiving visitors; others propose, instead, the first week of July.

Anyway, before the season starts you can still get some discounts and benefits of advance purchase of passes, accommodation or equipment rental. These are the main ones.

The most popular ski center of each season, 18 km from Bariloche, offers ski pass combos for 3, 7 and 10 days.

Cerro Catedral, with passes of three, seven and ten days. Photo: Marcelo Martínez

The three day pass for seniors It costs $ 8,860 in low season, $ 10,800 in medium and $ 12,620 in high season. In order to minors (from 6 to 11 years old), these rates are $ 7,440 in low, $ 9,050 in medium and $ 10,560 in high. And to infants (up to 5 years), of $ 5,350, $ 6,480 and $ 7,540, respectively.

The 7 day passMeanwhile, it costs for seniors $ 19,030 in low season, $ 23,320 in medium and $ 27,350 in high season. For minors, $ 15,880, $ 19,440 and $ 22,790; and for infants, $ 11,020 in low, $ 13,740 in medium and $ 16,070 in high.

Finally, there is the possibility of acquiring a pass for 10 days, which has a cost for adults of $ 26,660 in low season, $ 32,730 in mid season and $ 38,410 in high season. For minors, these passes cost $ 22,220, $ 27,240 and $ 31,970, respectively, and $ 15,680, $ 19,190 and $ 22,500 for infants.

(www.paseonline.com.ar, www.catedralaltapatagonia.com.ar).

La Hoya

The ski center located near Esquel, in Chubut, has the same presale as Catedral, but with other rates.



The La Hoya ski center, very close to Esquel, also with promotional passes. Photo: Tourism of Chubut.

In this case, the three day pass for seniors in low season it costs $ 6,200; in the middle season, $ 7,510; and in high season, $ 8,750. In order to minors (6 to 11 years), the costs are $ 5,230, $ 6,315 and $ 7,350, respectively, and for infants (up to 5 years), of $ 1,665, $ 1,930 and $ 2,190.

The promo by 7 day passMeanwhile, it has a rate for seniors of $ 13,100 in low season, $ 16,015 in medium and $ 18,760 in high season. Minors, $ 10,975, $ 13,400 and $ 15,660; and infants, $ 3,220, $ 3,850 and $ 4,440.

Finally, the pass valid for 10 days it trades $ 17,960 in low, $ 22,000 in medium and $ 25,800 in high for seniors; $ 15,020, $ 18,380 and $ 21,500 for minors, and for infants the rates are $ 4,300 for low, $ 5,000 for medium and $ 5,960 for high.

(www.paseonline.com.ar, www.skilahoya.com).

Perito Moreno Hill



The ski and mountain center located 25 km from The Baggins, in Río Negro, has discounts and benefits for those looking to anticipate and have their ski or snowboard week already insured.



Cerro Perito Moreno, near El Bolsón, with benefits in passes and rental + accommodation. Photo: Slopes.

Thus, it offers a go through the whole season $ 30,000 for adults and $ 27,000 for minors, and $ 24,000 and $ 20,000, respectively, for midseason.

In the format Flexiski, the mid and low season options are $ 8,000 for a 7-day pass, $ 5,700 for 5 days and $ 4,000 for 3 days for seniors. For minors, $ 6,800 for 7 days, $ 4,800 for 5 days and $ 3,600 for three days.

In high season, these Flexiski passes for seniors are priced at $ 21,000 for 7 days, $ 14,000 for 5 days, and $ 8,800 for three days. For minors, the fees are $ 16,500, $ 11,000, and $ 7,000, respectively.

The center also offers combo promotions that include equipment rental and accommodation, and in all cases, payment plans of 3 and 6 installments without interest can be applied (bit.ly/preventa2021, http://laderas.com.ar).

Chapelco



Panoramica de Chapelco, which offers six interest-free installments.

The center located 15 km from San Martín de los Andes, in Neuquén, carried out different promotions during a pre-sale that has already ended, and currently offers six installments without interest for whoever buys your products today.

It remains, yes, the option for the more adventurous: a 15% discount in the registration for the recognized Chapelco Tetrathlon, a classic of winters that has been going on for several years now (www.chapelco.com).

Cerro Bayo

A few km further south, in Villa La Angostura, the hill offers six installments without interest for your Skiweeks and Miniweeks, which include accommodation and passes.



Cerro Bayo: interest-free installments on skiweeks and miiniweeks.

The Skiweek in the Arbolar Casa de Montaña complex it prices from $ 60,042 per person in high season, $ 50,305 in mid season and $ 36,525 in low season.

The Miniweek (4 nights), from $ 38,834 in high, $ 29,916 in medium and $ 23,299 in low. There are also Family Plan promos for a family group made up of two adults plus two minors up to 11 years old (www.cerrobayo.com.ar).

Las Leñas

The complex located 80 km from Malargüe, in the south of Mendoza, currently has current promos of 30% off for accommodation in its Pisces, Aries, Aquarius and Scorpio hotels, which include half board and passes for the lifts.



Las Leñas, with discounts on combos that include accommodation and passes.

Some examples: at the hotel Pisces, the 7-night skiweek starting July 10 is trading at $ 122,843 (in 12 installments of $ 11,711). The Extraweek, 5 nights, starting June 28, $ 76,240 (12 installments of $ 7,268). And the 2-night Miniweek from August 7, $ 46,755 (12 installments of 4,457).

At the hotel Aquarium, Skiweek starting July 3 is offered for $ 98,928 (or 12 installments of $ 9,431); and in the Scorpio, 7 nights in holiday season, from July 24, $ 93,122 (or 12 installments of $ 8,877). The 2-night Miniweek starting August 7, $ 35,484 (12 installments of $ 3,386).

In addition, buying via the web, a pass for half-day lifts in high season costs $ 4,200 for seniors and $ 3,400 for children (6 to 11 years old). Full day pass, $ 5,500 and $ 4,400; three days, $ 14,900 and $ 12,000; and 7-day $ 28,900 and $ 23,200, respectively.

The center also offers five-day passes valid Monday through Friday for $ 22,000 for adults and $ 17,600 for children (www.laslenas.com).

Castor Hill



Cerro Castor, with promotional rates until June 15. Photo: Andres D’Elia

The southernmost ski center in the world, 26 km from Ushuaia, in Tierra del Fuego, has the following advance sale rates, valid until June 15: high season daily pass, $ 5,050 adults and $ 3,500 minors. For low season, they can be purchased for $ 3,500 for adults and $ 2,350 for minors.

Regarding equipment rental, the value of a full standard ski rental day (boots + boards) is $ 1,700 for adults (www.cerrocastor.com).

Caviahue



Caviahue. Promotional rates on passes and equipment rental online.

In the north of Neuquén, it offers a 10% discount on combos including passes + equipment rental purchased through the online store.

This way you get a pass + complete equipment for adults for 7 days for $ 32,031 in high season; $ 25,623 for the middle season and $ 20,844 for the low season. For minors, the values ​​of the same combo are $ 24.61 in high, $ 19,638 in medium and $ 15,975 in low (www.caviahue.com).