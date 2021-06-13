Discount

Customers with local banks complained of receiving debit letters from their accounts in small amounts, without explaining the reason for the deduction, which prompts them to review the bank by phone and waste a long time to find out the reasons, demanding that the reason for the deduction be attached to the letter for clarification.

Consumers buy food products at “promotional” prices, only to be surprised, after purchasing them, that their validity expires after a few days. They are required to present the expiry date next to the price in order to activate the principle of transparency.

Cafés and sports centers use hand sanitizers that do not comply with the requirements for the prevention of “Corona”, and dealers demanded the concerned authorities to obligate them with approved types, to achieve the required prevention.

Bicycling readers appealed to the concerned authorities to provide a safe private path for them, while practicing their daily hobby on Al Luluiya Street in the city of Khorfakkan, and said that they are at risk of run-over accidents due to the speed of vehicles in it and crossing the yellow line.

Customers said that they often face malfunctions when paying service fees with government agencies, pointing out that they complete the payment process after several attempts and at separate times, despite using the latest browsing platforms.

Citizens and residents commended hospitals and health centers for providing PCR examination services for the “Corona” virus at competitive prices, with results showing within a few hours, and they called on all hospitals to facilitate this service.

