efforts

Visitors to the beaches of the Emirate of Fujairah commended the efforts of the police and their intensification of patrols along the beaches, educating visitors about the importance of adhering to physical distancing to counter the spread of viruses, as well as not leaving children far from their families while entering the sea.

Noise

Parents of the students noticed the noise from the children of the teachers who study the students via the Internet, asking them to provide an appropriate atmosphere for the students to focus and not to distract them.

insurance

A hospital in Abu Dhabi asked a woman to put in an insurance amount of 2000 dirhams, to enable her 13-year-old daughter to stay there for treatment for six hours, even though she was covered by a valid insurance that covers 80% of all services!

Power

Consumers have renewed their demands to oblige supermarkets and major commercial outlets to put up signs or write warnings explaining the validity of the products they offer at discounted prices if their validity is close to expiration.

Situations

Residential buildings in Dubai Silicon Oasis impose very high fees for additional parking for residents of the building, taking into account the high cost of public parking fees in that area.

salons

Readers observed a negligence by some barbers in men’s salons, in adhering to the measures to combat the Corona virus, especially in terms of wearing the muzzle correctly, noting that this violation should not be tolerated even after the end of the pandemic, because of its importance in protecting customers from viral diseases.

