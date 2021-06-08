bikes

Drivers from the country’s traffic patrols asked to tighten control over motorcyclists, as many of them ignore the safe distance and stay close to nearby vehicles, which exposes motorists to dangerous accidents, due to the inability to avoid sudden braking of cars.

Procedures

A reader noticed that one of the private medical clinics received patients and auditors at 100%, without applying precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of “Covid-19”, calling on the competent authorities to conduct inspection campaigns to control non-compliant clinics.

censorship

A reader went to buy vegetables from a well-known mall in Umm Al Quwain, but retracted due to the damage of most of the products offered for sale, calling on the regulatory authorities to confiscate products that are not fit for consumption, and violate those who are not committed to public health.

Fence

Drivers in the Emirate of Ajman praised the directions of the municipality administration in expanding the scope of the fence separating the main streets in the emirate, calling for the continuation of this expansion, to reach all vital streets, because of its importance in maintaining public safety, and forcing pedestrians to use the lanes designated for them exclusively.

“Internet”

Residents of the “Falcon” towers in the Emirate of Ajman complained about the slow speed of the home Internet, which requires them to repeatedly call the service numbers of the companies that provide this service, in order to fix the defect.

