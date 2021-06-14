SKAM Italia 5, Netflix makes official: the next season of the popular teen TV series will be there

Comes the confirmation that the many fans of SKAM Italia have been waiting for a long time: the famous series produced by Cross Productions and remake of the homonymous Norwegian show will have a fifth season and will arrive in 2022, only on Netflix.

SKAM Italia is considered by Italian and international critics to be one of the best adaptations for the language used and for the approach to the topics covered, two elements that have allowed the public to identify perfectly in the story.

After the success of the previous seasons, already available on the service, SKAM Italia returns with a new story and the beloved Roman students, told once again outside the stereotypes of adolescence.