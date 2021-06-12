Vienna (agencies)

Yesterday, the sixth round of the Vienna nuclear negotiations between the “4 + 1” group and Iran started, amid expectations that progress could be made towards returning to the nuclear agreement signed in 2015.

The United States is also participating in the negotiations, but indirectly, in light of Tehran and Washington’s unwillingness to sit at one table.

According to diplomatic sources in Vienna, this round aims to put the final touches on the final document with the aim of reaching a final formula to announce a final agreement under which the United States will return to the 2015 agreement and lift the sanctions imposed on Tehran in return for the latter’s commitment to all the terms of the aforementioned agreement.

The European Mission in Vienna said in a statement that Enrique Mora, Assistant General Coordinator for Foreign Affairs of the European Union, will chair the meeting on behalf of the EU High Representative for Foreign, Political and Security Affairs Josep Borrell.

The statement added that representatives of Iran and the group of four permanent members of the Security Council plus one (France, the United Kingdom, China and Russia plus Germany) will participate in the sixth round of the work of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Committee.

“Participants will continue their discussions in light of a possible return of the United States to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and how to ensure full and effective implementation of all provisions of this plan,” the statement said.

The chief Iranian nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi said at the end of the fifth round: that some important issues still need to be resolved by Tehran and its partners in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.