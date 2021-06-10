As a result of an accident with a service bus in the city of Lesnoy, Sverdlovsk region, six people died, another 15 people were hospitalized, said on June 10 the head of the press service of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Valery Gorelykh.

“Six people died and about 15, previously, received injuries of varying severity and were taken to the hospital to provide the necessary medical care,” he told reporters.

According to a spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the service bus carrying the workers lost the brakes when it was driving down the mountain, after which the vehicle rammed the gates of the enterprise and knocked down people standing at the bus stop.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

On June 9, in Moscow, a car crashed into a public transport stop. As a result of the incident, no one was injured. It is noted that the driver of a vehicle while driving could be in a state of alcoholic intoxication.