In the Sverdlovsk region, six people died in an accident with a bus, reports Interfax…

Another 15 people were taken to hospital after the accident. The identities of the dead and injured are established by police officers.

According to the agency, the accident occurred in the closed city of Lesnoye, the village of Gorny – on Kalinin Street, a bus from the mountain rammed the gates of the enterprise and knocked down people who were at the stop of the plant’s checkpoint as a result of brake failure.

Representatives of the management of the traffic police and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the city of Lesnoy arrived at the scene of the accident, several representatives of the regional traffic police and the territorial police department also work there.

