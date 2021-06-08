A man was arrested after a six kilometer chase that began in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Parque Chacabuco and ended in Balvanera.

It all started when the police detected a man who was driving at full speed along Avenida Directory without stopping at traffic lights. After chasing him for several kilometers, in Balvanera they decided ram it to prevent further progress.

The car had been stolen and the driver was trying to escape from the Police. After trying to escape on foot, the driver was arrested.

He was pursued by at least 10 patrol cars for six kilometers.

As reported by the Police, the alert was issued by a mobile phone in commune 6 that detected the vehicle that was going at full speed and crossing red traffic lights.

When the police personnel arrived at Avenida San Juan and Alberti, a patrolman tried to stop the car, whose driver, observing the maneuver of the troops, threw the vehicle over them and continued his march through San Juan, violating the traffic lights.

The driver also ignored all the arrest warrants made by the troops who joined the pursuit and carried out dangerous maneuvers in front of the different mobiles that tried to stop him.

For San Juan, the man who was already persecuted by at least 10 patrol carsHe reached Paseo Colón, returning to Independencia, always at high speed and violating the traffic lights.

Upon reaching the height of Independencia, the mobiles involved tried to lock him up to stop him. Faced with this situation, the accused began to zigzag trying to collide with the mobiles and hit one of them.

In the wake of the impact, the car was in the opposite direction to the traffic and collided with the other mobiles. After this situation, the driver got out of the car and tried to escape, but was finally stopped by the police.

The driver was transferred to the hospital. The case is in charge of the Misconduct and Misdemeanor Prosecutor’s Office No. 15, headed by Dr. Massaglia.

Traffic in the area of ​​Avenida Independencia and Avenida Entre Ríos is interrupted and complicates the flow of cars in the place that are diverted by members of the City.

AFG