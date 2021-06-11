Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met today, Friday, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Sharm El-Sheikh.

President Sisi affirmed, through his official account on the social networking site Facebook, “I was pleased to meet my brother, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, today. Our meeting focused on discussing ways to develop joint relations between our two countries.

Al-Sisi added, “The visions between us also converged on regional and international issues of common concern,” stressing his “permanent pride in the distinguished relations that bind Egypt and Saudi Arabia at the official and popular levels.”

And the official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, through his official account on the social networking site Facebook, published a picture of the meeting, commenting, “The brothers’ meeting today in Sharm El-Sheikh between President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”