In the slightly dodgy area of ​​Granada, La Chana, a sinkhole has opened up on a sports court for 5-a-side football and basket ball.

The sports facilities, which is next to Painter Fernando Belda Street, has been out-of-use for several weeks since the hole appeared, but nobody is doing anything about it – not even putting barriers around the hole or locking the access gates.

The courts were always very popular with the youngster so the loss of these facilities is a blow, but at least nobody was using the courts when the hole opened up.

One local was the first to notice the hole and took photos and sent them via social media to the La Chana Neighbors Association, as well as the City Hall.

The City hall confirms that they had received news of the situation but it says that it’s not its responsibility to put right because although it is for public use, it is managed by the We Gym. So, the City Hall has just sent the complaint along to them and seemingly washed their hands of it.

(News: City & Metropolitan Area, Granada, Andalucia – Photo: Álvaro Rodríguez)