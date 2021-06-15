Russian singer MakSim (Marina Abrosimova) was hospitalized with 40 percent lung damage. In his Instagram the performer admitted that she performed with a high fever, but she has no confirmed coronavirus.

She noted that already on June 11 she felt bad, but the test for COVID-19 was negative. “I performed on stage with a temperature of 39. On June 13, I did the test again, the result of which was again negative,” wrote Maksimova.

According to the singer, her condition began to deteriorate, the temperature did not drop, and the doctors finally took her to the clinic. “At the moment, the lungs are affected by 40 percent, I do not have a confirmed test for covid, the doctors say pneumonia,” said MakSim.

She also added that the June 19 concert she also had to cancel. Fans in the comments wished the performer recovery, some noted that “tickets are such a trifle.”

The singer only recently returned to creative activity. On February 1, 2020, it became known that MakSim had suspended her musical career. According to the manager of the performer, this is due to health problems.

The artist was injured in a car accident in 2019. The singer had to recover for a long time.