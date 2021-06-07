S.inéad O’Connor has once again announced that she will be withdrawing from the music business. Her management confirms this after tweets from the musician. “I would like to announce my retirement from touring and working in the music business. I’ve gotten older and tired, “wrote the 54-year-old singer on Twitter. Her announced album “No Veteran Dies Alone” (“No Veteran dies alone”), which is due to be released in 2022, will be the last. The singer also canceled future performances. “There won’t be any more tours or promos for it,” she says.

It is not the first time that Sinéad O’Connor has announced her musical farewell. In 2003 she announced that she wanted to withdraw from the music business. But apparently the Irish woman does not want to completely disappear from the limelight. She could imagine appearing as a mentor on the show “The Voice of Ireland” in the future, she posted on Twitter. “I’ve always wanted to do that. Now I have time. “

Sinéad O’Connor, one of Ireland’s most famous musicians, celebrated her international breakthrough in 1990 with her cover version of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U”. The song, which she interpreted with particular sensitivity, moved listeners all over the world at the time.

With controversial appearances and statements, the singer repeatedly attracted attention in the following years. In 1992 she tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II in front of running cameras during an appearance on the American television program “Saturday Night Live”. In June of this year, Sinéad O’Connor’s memoirs were published under the title “Rememberings”.