The Indian variant should not generate any special alert in Spain. The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, on Monday reduced fears of the sublineage B.1.617.2, renamed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as Delta, just three days later Madrid announced that it was being broadcast on a community basis at least in this region. The epidemiologist assured that his presence in Spain is, for now, minimal and that “he is not occupying an important space”, as has happened in the United Kingdom, which already has it as the predominant variant.

On the contrary, Simon denied that he is playing a prominent role in the epidemiological situation in Madrid, where “it is not having a great impact,” he pointed out, and detailed that the sum of Delta and three other variants accounts for just over 5% of cases sequenced in the country. Specific, According to the latest update of the variant document of the Ministry of Health, published this Monday, Delta “has begun to appear in the screenings in the last four weeks with values ​​below 1%”In other words, their presence is testimonial, although the department of Carolina Darias has already notified “four groups of cases” for this variant “in the same autonomous community with 24, two, three and six cases, respectively.” According to Health data, the British variant (Alpha or B.1. 1. 7) represents 85% of cases in Spain.

In recent days, the prevalence of the Indian variant, more dangerous in principle than the British one (the majority since March in Spain), has set off alarms throughout Europe, and more so after yesterday the United Kingdom announced that it will delay four weeks its de-escalation due to the increase in cases linked to this sub-lineage. In Spain, however, it continues not to be included in the group of variants with the greatest impact, those that are more closely monitored, and remains one notch below, among those considered as “of interest.”

In his appearance on Monday, Simón was careful not to open a direct confrontation with Madrid with Delta on the table. The director of the CCAES supported that the community chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso has decided to bring forward the second dose of AstraZeneca for those over 60 years of age by one week, although on the other hand, he was firm in denying that the lack of controls at the Barajas airport is firing the presence of the Indian variant. “The form of entry is multiple, by airports, by roads or by boat, through travelers who do not have to be foreigners”, he said.

The knowledge about Delta continues without being complete, but according to the first investigations, Simón said, it does not seem more serious than the British one and could even have less lethality than her. Of course, with only one dose, the Indian variant has a greater vaccine escape than the British one, but not with both. According to a report published in The Lancet, a dose of both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines is 32% effective against this sublineage, but with the full regimen, AstraZeneca’s efficacy grows to 60% and Pfizer’s, up to 88%.

Although the cumulative incidence in Spain is 104 cases and continues to decline, at an average of one or two cases a day, the country is lagging behind others, such as Italy or Germany, which are already below 50. And for For this reason, Simón wanted to launch a wake-up call to the students. “An increase is being observed in the youngest groups linked to the end of academic years and subsequent celebrations”said the director of the CCAES, who believes that if the pandemic can show “ripples” in Spain in the coming weeks, it is because of these groups, “who do not have sufficient immunity.”

Regarding two other issues that have taken over the news of the Ministry of Health in recent days, the flexibility of the use of masks and the possibility of getting vaccinated during vacations outside the usual place of residence, the senior officials of the Carolina Darias department did not offer news. “It will be soon, but we cannot give a specific date when it will be possible to stop using masks outdoors. And in the rest of the places, the lifting of its use will be progressive, “said Simón.

«We continue working on vaccination in summer. It will be the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities, in an Interterritorial Council, which will make a final decision, “said Alfredo González, Secretary General of Digital Health, Information and Innovation of the ministry.