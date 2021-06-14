Milan – “There have been two serious and repeated errors in the Italian management of the pandemic: the lack of government scientific communication and the abdication of age and frailty in the vaccination campaign”. For Silvio Garattini, president of the Mario Negri Institute of Pharmacological Research in Milan, the combination of these factors has caused confusion and delays so that now “citizens should be reassured by preferring pragmatically, even if perhaps not logically, the mRna vaccines and postponing the vaccination of young people to finish the over 50s and also to collect more data on the consequences in children ».

Let’s start with communication, what is the problem?

“It has never been the strength of our health system, which by the way is divided between various regions. In a pandemic, however, a single and authoritative voice is needed to represent the opinion of science “.

Isn’t the Minister of Health enough?

“It could be him too, but it would be better to listen to an epidemic specialist.”

Isn’t the CTS spokesperson okay?

“Yes, but there are too many voices that end up frightening the population.”

All the fault of the damned virologists?

“It is the fault of the virality of government opinions above all. If there was a single official voice, then everyone could say what they want and perhaps they would be less listened to ».

What consequences has this lack had?

“There have been too many inaccurate communications, suggestions, preferences, recommendations, and few clear explanations of why so many changes.”

For Crisanti it was necessary to admit from the beginning that vaccination was a process in stages, with emergency authorizations pending new data. Is that so?

“Certainly, one had to have the courage to say that we were moving in uncertainty, and this is still the case today.”

If doubts about adenovirus vaccines were expressed immediately, would no one have done them?

“We were afraid of frightening the population and so yes we ended up doing it for real. The truth is that very rare thromboses have been discovered, but it is not known why they are triggered. When there were so many deaths people were more afraid of the virus, while now they doubt what to do. Let us not hide the fact that there are great economic interests that are blowing on the fire ».

Are you referring to the struggle between pharmaceutical companies?

“Not all vaccines cost the same and there are large investments behind them.”

Didn’t AstraZeneca shoot itself in the foot by itself?

“He was wrong in both experimentation and communication, but his flaws have been emphasized. It is really difficult to compare vaccines, because they have been studied and tested on different populations ».

But isn’t it a fact that mRna vaccines cover more from the virus and variants?

“Of course, but AstraZeneca has also shown in the UK to be very effective.”

Now that you can choose why not prefer mRna vaccines for everyone?

“It’s a question of availability. If there were enough of them it would be useful to rekindle the enthusiasm in people and speed up the campaign. I am also in favor of heterologous vaccination, for which there is a positive indication of some studies ».

Is there a difference between AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson?

“They are similar, even if the second has the advantage of working with one dose and therefore could have half the risks”.

Is the vaccination campaign late?

“I would say yes: not even half of the Italians received the first dose, there is a risk of going beyond September, and even on this we need greater transparency”.

Do you believe in herd immunity?

«Not in the terms in which General Figliuolo puts it, who speaks of 70 per cent, but it is a presumption. For measles, for example, it takes 95. We don’t even know how long immunity lasts. The world is all to be vaccinated and if there were dangerous variants we might have to do it again too. The government has been talking about Italian production for months, but why has it not started yet? ».

What did you think of Camilla Canepa’s death?

«Once again he abdicated the criterion of age and frailty. It is urgent to go back, dedicate the open days to these categories, and in the meantime gather more information on young people ».

Would you suggest that your nephew wait?

“Difficult to tell him not to get vaccinated, but it is the government that should go by age group and wait for other data.”

Are pericarditis in young people after mRna vaccines a concern?

“Yes, and if we waited we would know more, even if they seem rare and light.”

How do you see the future?

“I don’t know, but if I were in the government I’d be preparing for the worst. Duration and variants are a threat ».