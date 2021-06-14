The British Grand Prix, scheduled at Silverstone on 18 July, will hardly be able to take place in front of one sold out crowd, as it was hoped for until a few weeks ago. In fact, the London government has decided to postpone the end of all restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic by four weeks. The limitations on the influx of public for major sporting events, which should have ended on 21 June, will instead continue until Monday 19 July. Ironically the day after the GP date.

Silverstone was approaching the date of the Grand Prix – which will also host the first Sprint Qualification experiment on Saturday – with the hope of hosting a crowd of 140 thousand people on race day. The limits in force instead impose a maximum of 10,000 people for an outdoor event, or 25% of the capacity of a venue, whichever is less. The Silverstone race, however, as well as the Euro 2020 matches and the Wimbledon tournament, are part of the Event Research Program. It is a program created to examine the risk of transmission of Covid-19 when participating in certain events. This could allow the British racetrack to enjoy ‘special freedoms’ and fewer constraints for the organization of the GP.

In fact, the facility has some features that would favor a greater opening compared to other sporting events. The stands reach up to 70,000 seats, but these are scattered throughout the circuit area. A very different context from that of a football or tennis stadium and which allows greater distance. Furthermore, the geographical position of the circuit forces most fans to arrive by car rather than public transport. There is therefore a limited risk of virus transmission among those traveling to the event. The final decision on how many people will be admitted to the facility will come in the next few days.